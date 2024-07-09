Evidence recovered from Obado tabled as case starts

The trial of former Migori Governor Okoth Obado, his four children and others in a Sh505 million corruption case began on Tuesday.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), through lead investigator Robert Ronoh, revealed how it recovered crucial evidence from Mr Obado’s bedroom and that of his son.

Mr Ronoh, who was the first to testify in the corruption case against Obado and his four children — Dan Achola Okoth, Susan Scarlet Akoth, Jerry Zachary Okoth and Evelyne Zachary — said the police raids yielded a lot of crucial evidence.

Among the documents poduced were those from Central Bank of Kenya (CBK), KCB Bank, Co-operative Bank of Kenya, Kenya Power and a number of companies that were involved in the graft.

Also recovered were documents on properties in upmarket areas of the capital. Mr Ronoh said the properties included a Sh34 million house in Loresho, another house in Karen, three properties near State House, Green Gardens Apartment in Lavington and others in Athi River, Machakos County and Migori County. The Loresho house has since been seized by the Assets Recovery Agency.

The investigating officer told the court that EACC officers in the company of police officers raided the Migori and Nairobi homes of the former governor and recovered the documentary evidence.

“The raids to the residences of Obado and that of his son Dan Achola were carried out on November 13 2018. Achola gave the documents to EACC officers and the police and so did his father ,” Mr Ronoh testified.

The court heard that Mr Obado and his wife amassed multi-billion properties at the advent of his first tenure in office. The officer took the court through a raft of documents for 22 registered properties in the names of Mr Obado, his close relatives and personal aide (PA) Jared Kwaga.

According to the recovered original letter of purchase of the Loresho house dated August 12,2014, Mr Obado’s PA was the purchaser of the property for Sh34,525,000 from the Kenya Power Pension Scheme.

According to Mr Ronoh, officers also recovered four CBK statements on Migori County accounts, including the Migori County Revenue Fund, Migori County Development Fund, Recurrent Account and Salary Account.

Further, EACC recovered statements from Co-operative Bank in respect of Misop Limited and a Scotland Bank statement for Susan Scarlet Akoth.