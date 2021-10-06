Lawyer Evans Monari dead icc
File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Evans Monari: You can’t make friends in old age

Ogilvy manager Catherine Karanja

By  Catherine Karanja  &  Njoki Kaigai

On Madaraka Day this year, Evans Monari mobilised our group of mutual friends to visit one of our own, who was recovering from Covid-19. We ate, drank, laughed and, like in all our other gatherings, sang a lot.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.