Lawyer Evans Monari dies in Nairobi

Lawyer Evans Monari, who represented former Commissioner of Police Hussein Aliat the International Criminal Court, is dead.

Monari died at the Nairobi Hospital where he was receiving treatment, his family spokesman Ken Monari said Tuesday.

"It is with profound sadness that I would like to inform on behalf of the Ogeto family that Evans has gone to be with the Lord. May the almighty God rest his soul in peace. Thank you for your continued support," said Ken.

He was admitted to the hospital's intensive care unit five weeks ago because of multiple organ complications, the spokesman said.

Following Monari's death, President Kenyatta sent a message of condolence to the lawyer's family.

In his message of comfort, the President mourned the lawyer as a solid and dependable legal mind who leaves behind a rich legacy of professional success.

"It is regrettable that we've lost Evans to the cruel hand of death after a long illness. He was one of our country's leading lawyers who distinguished himself as a dependable resource as seen from his successes," the President mourned.