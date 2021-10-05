Lawyer Evans Monari dies in Nairobi

Lawyer Evans Monari dead icc

Lawyer Evans Monari.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Vincent Achuka

Senior Investigative Reporter

Nation Media Group

Lawyer Evans Monari, who represented former Commissioner of Police Hussein Aliat the International Criminal Court, is dead. 

