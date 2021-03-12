Eric Omondi arrested over ‘Wife Material’ show 

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested comedian Eric Omondi over his Wife Material show.

Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) CEO Ezekiel Mutua said the comedian was arrested for violating the provisions of the Films and Stage Plays Act by producing and distributing unauthorised films dubbed Wife Material.

Cap 222 of the Laws of Kenya states that no person shall exhibit any film at an exhibition to which the public are admitted or distribute such film unless he is registered as an exhibitor or distributor by the Board and issued with a certificate.

The arrest comes a day after the comedian unveiled season two of Wife Material contestants.

Eric Omondi (centre) with some of the contestants in the 'Wife Material' show. Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

Physical fight

During the unveiling two contestants were involved in a physical fight at a city club during his Birthday party.

In the video clip which the comedian shared on social media, contestants from Tanzania, led by singer Gigy Money and Sumaiyah, are seen throwing things around and fighting Kyler Jeycman who was seated next to the comedian.

The scuffle forced police officers and stewards who were providing security at the club to intervene.

The Season 2 of Wife Material show has brought together contestants from Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

Uganda is being represented by Naditor, Diana Birungi, Raphaela Sibella Nsiimire and Sumaiyah. Tanzanian representatives are Gigy Mama, Suzan Faustine, Kyler Jeycman and Bertha while Kenya has Sherlyne Anyango, DJ Coco and Manzi wa Kibera.

One of the posters promoting Eric Omondi’s 'Wife Material' show that began in December 2020. Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

The show has received mixed reactions due to its explicit content.

Last year, Mutua alleged that Omondi’s studios in Lavington, Nairobi, is nothing but a brothel where young girls were being taken advantage of.

He further called on the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to move in swiftly and arrest all the parties involved in the ‘criminal’ activities.

“So there’s Corona but this **** has been kissing multiple girls and recording these videos in the name of comedy. Another morally bankrupt socialite is recording more videos teaching these young girls how to have sex with Omondi in the devilish mentorship program known as “Mombasa Raha” (sic),” Dr Mutua wrote on his Facebook page.

Harmful content

Dr Mutua said the comedian will be arraigned in court for contravening the law.

“The Board will take all possible legal means to curb production and exhibition of unauthorised films on any platform meant for public exhibition Protection of children from exposure to harmful content remains our core mandate and any artist producing any content for public consumption must ensure that they comply with the provisions of the Films and Stage Plays Act Cap 222 of the Laws of Kenya,” he said.

In 2018, the comedian was forced to apologise after he shared a video on his Instagram account while naked and encouraging underage children to keep swimming.