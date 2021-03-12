Eric Omondi arrested over ‘Wife Material’ show 

Eric Omondi

A photo taken during Eric Omondi’s mock wedding at the end of his 'Wife Material' show.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  Hilary Kimuyu

What you need to know:

  • Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) CEO Ezekiel Mutua said the comedian will be arraigned in court for contravening the law. 
  • In 2018, the comedian was forced to apologise after he shared a video on his Instagram account while naked.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested comedian Eric Omondi over his Wife Material show.

