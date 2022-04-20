Elite Kenyan forces kill 5 terrorists in DR Congo

Elite soldiers from the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) have killed five militants belonging to the IS-CAP terror group in the eastern DR Congo.

The unit, which has been fighting alongside armies from Tanzania, South Africa and Nepal, is part of the United Nations Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (Monusco).

The Kenyan soldiers launched an offensive attack against the terrorist's stronghold in Beni.

IS-CAP, which stands for Isis Central African Republic, has been terrorising the residents of Eastern DRC, Mozambique and Uganda for the last five years.

Beni,19 April 22. #MONUSCOF launched an offensive attack against ADF militant stronghold at MOUNT HOYO. The coordinated offensive action begun with an attacker Helicopter that neutralized 5 targets. Thereafter KENQRF launched a ground attack that cleared all the remaining targets pic.twitter.com/u0n3709AOg — MONUSCO FORCE (@MonuscoF) April 19, 2022

Last year, President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered KDF to send its Quick Reaction Force (QRF) to DRC to help stabilise the region.

For nearly three decades, eastern Congo has been characterised by insecurity that has led to the displacement of millions.

Over 120 armed groups are present in the region, according to the Centre on International Cooperation.