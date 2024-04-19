Electricity prices drop by 14pc on increased generation

The cost of electricity has reduced by 14 per cent following an increase in water at Masinga dam.

Energy Principal Secretary Alex Wachira said the cost may drop further if it continues to rain.

“We anticipate to hold on the 14 per cent drop and probably lower the cost even more because of increased hydro-generation. We thank God for the rains,” Mr Wachira said at Masinga dam on Wednesday.

However, the PS appealed to families in flood-prone regions to move to high grounds.

“Lives have been lost. We do not want to hear more people dying,” he said, adding that Masinga dam would be raised by 1.5 metres to address flooding.

“That will help curb overflows so that there is no flooding downstream,” he said.

KenGen Managing Director, Peter Njenga, said more rains means more power being generated.

He added that hydro-generation is the cheapest form of producing power in Kenya.

“When there is more hydro-generation, the cost to consumers is low. That is encouraging,” he said.

Mr Njenga said KenGen has increased hydro-generation “to the maximum”.

“We are doing around 461MW out of the possible 600,” he said.

Interior PS, Raymond Omollo, sounded alarm following the overflow at Masinga dam.

Dr Omollo said authorities are on high alert, adding that an emergency team comprising county commissioners has been formed to minimise destruction.

The PS said the National Response Centre, under the National Disaster Operation Centre, has been established to monitor the situation.

The overflow has led to panic in areas near the dam and those downstream.

Masinga, the largest water reservoir for power production in Kenya, has surpassed its capacity of 1056.5 cubic metres.

The water is flowing at 328 cubic metres per second. The water level is expect to continue rising.

The last time the dam which is on the Embu-Machakos counties border, was in 2019.