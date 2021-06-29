Elections are afoot; but this time we’ve got to get it right

Kenyans have another chance to rewrite their stories next year. The recurrent song of poor leadership is about to be stopped.

Hopefully, we will not make the same mistake that made us lament for the past five years. We must now choose leaders rather than politicians.

Kenyans should first test the aspirants who had been previously elected in different positions. Their performance in those seats should be a clear indicator of the quality of their leadership.

We should only elect leaders who met our expectations during their time in office. Performance should be the only yardstick.

We should check whether aspirants delivered 80 per cent of their manifestos and promises to the people during their campaigns. Some politicians have used the same lies for more than three electioneering periods. Sad to say, Kenyans have bought the same lies and re-elected them hoping for change.

Unfortunately, most Kenyans do not know or even remember the manifestos of our leaders. We focus on campaign “handouts” rather than on the issues.

Manifestos

The campaigners who came with manifestos without money were seen as hopeless noisemakers. It is time we took note of the manifestos and used them as yardsticks against which to gauge our leaders.

The second group of aspirants are those who have served in various unelected posts. This may include the cabinet secretaries. The only way to test their competence is by looking at their performance in those positions.

Were they impactful to the country? Were their offices marred with allegations of corruption, incompetence and other problems undermining service delivery? All public officials whose names are stained should wait for clearance from relevant bodies before Kenyans give them other positions.

The third group comprises those who are new to the political scene or have never won an election. The best way to test them is to look at their impact on society. Have they initiated or participated in socially helpful activities? Do they have a history of leadership?

Leadership

If not, we shall be electing into leadership strangers and their performance should be expected. In case they were pretending to appease the people to vote for them, the impact they had on the society before their election cannot be undone.

Furthermore, people can recall such leaders. Unfortunately, that’s a very onerous process that will hardly bear fruits with the current laws in place. The option is to wait for the end of their tenures and vote them out of office unapologetically.

As politicians are busy forming alliances, sharpening their claws for war and others revising the lies they shall woo Kenyans with, Kenyans should be preparing to separate the wheat from the chaff.

We have to get it right by realising our role in the leadership of the country. The time is now.