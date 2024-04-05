Students

Why secondary schools closed early for April holidays

Students head to the bus terminus in Nakuru City after breaking for mid-term on February 28, 2024.

Photo credit: Boniface Mwangi | Nation Media Group

By  Winnie Atieno

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Ministry of Education accused of withholding funds as schools struggle to stay afloat.
  • The national government disbursed Sh30.5bn to cover secondary school education capitation.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Chaos and squalor with a dash of posh: Sakaja's Nairobi City

  2. PREMIUM Muthoni Laibuta, the C-suite in a foreign land

    MuthoniLaibuta4

  3. PREMIUM Living large on taxpayers' cash

    William Ruto

  4. PREMIUM The other face of Turkana

    Firewood

  5. PREMIUM 'Truthful man' cuts new political image

    Rigathi Gachagua