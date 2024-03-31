Ezekiel Machogu

Learners in peril: Worry over students’ safety in schools

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu.

Photo credit: Billy Ogada | Nation Media Group

By  Rukia Bulle

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Education ministry has come up with guidelines on school and learner safety.
  • Rising number of student deaths has raised concerns over safety in learning institutions
  • The deaths have sparked outrage and calls for accountability.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM A chat with some of Nigeria’s leading fashion designers

    Nigerian fashion designers Mai Atafo and Ikpen Yvonne Akwitti.

  2. PREMIUM Doctors strike, banditry, fake fertiliser: Ruto ministers and the big crises

    Cabinet meeting

  3. PREMIUM Shakahola massacre: What will happen to unidentified bodies

    Shakahola deaths

  4. PREMIUM Their names: List of people lost in Shakahola cult

    Shakahola