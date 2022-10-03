Body of Form One student who drowned in Lake Baringo retrieved

An attempt by a Form One student to save a college student from drowning in Lake Baringo on Friday turned tragic when the boy ended up drowning.

The body of Allan Limo,15, was retrieved on Sunday afternoon after a two-day search.

Limo was washing his clothes at the lake on Friday afternoon when he heard distress calls from college students from the Olessos Training Institute who were on a pleasure trip.

One of them had slipped into the lake. In a bid to rescue the student from drowning, Limo dived into the lake, but he instead ended up being swallowed up by the waters.

Rescue

A rescue team, including divers and members of the Kenya Red Cross, saved the college student and started searching for Limo, said Lake Baringo warden Jackson Komen.

Mr Komen confirmed that Limo’s body was retrieved on Sunday afternoon in the crocodile-infested lake.

“It is unfortunate that the secondary school learner who tried to save a college student who slipped into the lake ended up losing his life by drowning in the process,” Mr Komen said.

Baringo Governor Benjamin Cheboi sent condolences to Limo’s family and appealed to communities around the lake to be careful about the waters and to protect themselves from attacks by hippos and crocodiles.

“During the pass-out ceremony of 173 Kenya Fisheries constable guards at the lake, I raised concern with the leadership of Kenya Coast Guard Service on the safety of our inland water, particularly lakes and rivers, and urged them to fast-track deployment of their officers in order to assist in rescue operations to avert loss of lives,” said Governor Cheboi.

The Kenya Red Cross team and local after retrieving the body of a Form One student who drowned in Lake Baringo on September 30, 2022 while trying to save a college student who was on a leisure trip from drowning. Photo credit: Florah Koech | Nation Media Group

Killer lake

The incident happened barely a year after three people died when their speed boat capsized and sank in the lake.

The vessel was carrying 12 passengers from two local families. Nine managed to swim to safety.

In 2014, a tour guide drowned while swimming at Devil’s Island in the same lake.

An academic tour also turned tragic in 2011 after two students from Comboni Youth Polytechnic in Gilgil drowned in the lake.

One student slipped and fell back into the swollen lake. In an attempt to rescue him, his colleague also slipped and drowned.