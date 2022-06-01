Vihiga Boys students found with illegal drugs at school
Police say they have impounded illegal drugs from some students of Vihiga Friends Boys High School.
Authorities used sniffer dogs to conduct a search on the students who had just returned to school from midterm break.
The drugs were found concealed in pages of books, cans of peanut butter and packets of cakes. Authorities said some of the drugs were hidden along the school fence.
Some of the drugs that were seized include bhang and unidentified yellow tablets.
