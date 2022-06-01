Vihiga Boys students found with illegal drugs at school

Police display some of the containers that the boys used to conceal the drugs. 

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Derick Luvega

Nation Media Group

Police say they have impounded illegal drugs from some students of Vihiga Friends Boys High School. 

Authorities used sniffer dogs to conduct a search on the students who had just returned to school from midterm break. 

The drugs were found concealed in pages of books, cans of peanut butter and packets of cakes. Authorities said some of the drugs were hidden along the school fence. 

Related

Vihiga Friends Boys High School

Authorities used sniffer dogs to conduct the search at Vihiga Friends Boys High School.

Photo credit: Courtesy
Photo credit: Courtesy

Some of the drugs that were seized include bhang and unidentified yellow tablets.

Photo credit: Courtesy
Photo credit: Courtesy

Authorities used sniffer dogs to conduct the search on May 31, 2022.

Photo credit: Courtesy

More follows. 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.