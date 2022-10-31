Knec exams 'leak': How varsity students scammed desperate parents Sh4m via WhatsApp, Telegram

Four Egerton University students have been arrested in connection with examination fraud, just a month to the beginning of the national examinations.

Three of the students – Kevin Anunda Mogaka, Francis Manyara Ogata, and Bravin Osano Ombongi – are expected to be arraigned at the Milimani law courts this morning while the fourth one has turned State witness.

The three will face three counts of conspiring with intent to deceive the public, publication of false information, and being in possession of stolen ID cards.

The students were arrested after investigations by Knec and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

They were allegedly operating 15 accounts on WhatsApp and Telegram, where they solicited money from the public with the promise of sending them leaked examination papers.

They were demanding between Sh5,000 and Sh35,000. One such group seen by Nation has over 2,500 members.

According to the investigators, the students had already collected over Sh4 million deposited in two bank accounts, which the DCI has frozen.

They were also found in possession of several ATM cards, national identity cards, and SIM cards that did not belong to them.

However, Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) CEO David Njeng’ere allayed fears of any exam leak, saying all examination materials are in safe custody. He warned students against being duped.

“In moments of anxiety, students can easily be cheated. The public needs to be aware that nobody has access to examination papers and anyone purporting to do so is a con. Every candidate will get access to the papers at the same time on the examination day,” Dr Njeng’ere told the Daily Nation.

Junio secondary school

Knec will administer three examinations between next November and December.

The first cohort of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) will undertake the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) ahead of their transition to junior secondary school (JSS) in January next year.

The rehearsal is scheduled for Friday, November 25, 2022, while the assessment takes place from Monday, November 28 to Wednesday 30, 2022.

The assessment will run concurrently with the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations for candidates in Standard 8. This is the second-last KCPE examination, with the last 8-4-4 cohort set to complete primary school studies next year.

The Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations will begin on Friday, December 2, 2022, and run until December 23, 2022.