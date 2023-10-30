Unregistered class eight learners to sit KCPE exams, says Machogu

All Class Eight learners will sit this year's KCPE examinations after the Ministry of Education directed learners who failed to register to report to their respective schools on Monday.

In a circular to newsrooms, Education CS Ezekiel Machogu said following reports that there were examination centres that failed to register some candidates, the ministry resorted to having all affected learners report to their respective schools for the examination.

“Since this is the last KCPE, learners shall not be disadvantaged by exclusion from the examination, on account of non-registration. Consequently, all affected learners are advised to report to their respective schools/designated examination centres for purposes of sitting the examination on the scheduled dates,” he said.

He added that the ministry would take action against those responsible for the hitches that blocked the registration of all learners for the examinations.