Two legislators demand reinstatement of Prof Stephen Kiama as University of Nairobi VC

Two Members of Parliament have called for the immediate reinstatement of Prof Stephen Kiama as the University of Nairobi vice-chancellor. The legislators described the termination as illegal.

Mukuruweni MP John Kaguchia and his Tetu counterpart Geoffrey Wandeto said the termination of Prof Kiama's contract violated the Universities Act, 2012, the Employment Act and Article 47 (1) on the fair administration of justice.

"This is not only illegal but a mockery of the Employment Act, the Constitution of Kenya and the fair administration of justice," the MPs said.

Mr Kaguchia wondered why the University Council was in a hurry to terminate Prof Kiama's tenure when he was supposed to leave office on January 5, 2025, having been appointed on January 6, 2020, for a period of five years.

The law, the University Act 2012, stipulates that a vice chancellor shall hold office for five years and shall be eligible for another term of five years.

"What was the hurry for Prof Kiama to leave before the end of his term? What are these integrity issues that Prof Kiama committed that the Council could not allow him to complete his tenure? Mr Kaguchia asked.

"He had only four months to complete his tenure after being disturbed for the whole year. There may be some illegal things that Prof Kiama refused to implement, that is why they wanted him out," Mr Kaguchia added.

The MPs pointed out that on July 4 this year, Prof Kiama had formally asked the university council to give him a second term.

"This is clearly a witch hunt and begs the question, are there things the University council is planning and hell-bent on implementing that the good professor is not interested in," the MPs said.

The MPs are questioning if Prof Kiama's removal could be linked to an attempt by unknown persons to control the assets of the university.

The lawmakers called on Higher Education Principal Secretary Beatrice Iyangala to pronounce herself on Prof Kiama's dismissal.

The lawmakers also questioned why the university had to terminate Kiama as a professor of the university and bar him from teaching in the institution.

"Why terminate his contract as VC and then terminate him as a university professor, which is a completely different contract," the MPs asked.

Mr Kaguchia said Prof Kiama had risen through the ranks at the university and at no time were questions raised about his integrity.

On Monday, the university announced that Prof Kiama, who had been suspended, had now been fired after months of leadership wrangles.

In the letter, the chairperson of the university council, Prof Amukowa Anangwe, said the council had terminated the services of Prof Kiama.