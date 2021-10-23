TSC honours top-performing teachers for 2020

Hard work, high discipline among students and integration of technology in learning were the secrets behind the exceptional performance of Kenya High School in the 2020 national examinations, Principal Flora Mulatya has said.

Ms Mulatya was among 29 teachers from across the country honoured by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) for their exemplary work on World Teachers’ Day.

Ms Mulatya was honoured as the best-performing principal and one who produced the highest number of top students in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary examination (KCSE) exams.

Kenya High was the top school, with a mean score of 10.467, defeating traditional giants such as Starehe Boys Centre, Alliance High, Alliance Girls, Pangani Girls and others that used to top the list of best-performing schools.

“The performance of my school is because of God’s grace, plus the hard work of my students and teachers,” Ms Mulatya said.

When learning was halted because of Covid-19 last, Ms Mulatya said, her school was quick to shift to digital learning, with lessons delivered via Zoom.

Students attended virtual classes, received assignments and sat revision examinations.

“It was through the efforts and handwork of the teachers that I was able to win the two awards,” she said.

The TSC awards were the first for best-performing teachers.

For primary schools, Utafiti Primary (Makueni County) headteacher Stephen Ngoma Nzyoka received the top award, while Kari Mwailu Primary headteacher Mathew Masaku Wambua was also awarded for producing the best candidate.

Other honoured principals from the top five best-performing secondary schools were Sammy Kipchumba Maiyo (Kapsabet Boys, Nandi); John Munyua Kuria (Mang’u High, Kiambu); William Macharia Mwangi (Alliance High, Kiambu); and Jacinter Njeri Waweru (Mary Hill Girls, Kiambu).

Primary school headteachers in the top five best performers in the 2020 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) were Josleen Karimi Mugambi (Kathigiri Boarding, Meru); Anne M Onyancha (St Peter’s Mumias, Kakamega); Charles Kimutai Kurgat (Tenwek Boarding, Bomet); Isaac Kipruto Magut (St Mathews Septonok, Nandi); and Jerotich Getrude Jerotich (Nandi Hills Primary, Naindi.