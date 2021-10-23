TSC honours top-performing teachers for 2020

Flora Mulatya

Kenya High School Principal Flora Mulatya celebrates at Mitihani House in Nairobi on May 10, 2021 during the release of the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education 2020 results. Kenya High School was number one countrywide.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

By  Faith Nyamai

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Hard work, high discipline among students and integration of technology in learning were the secrets behind the exceptional performance of Kenya High School in the 2020 national examinations, Principal Flora Mulatya has said.

