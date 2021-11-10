Egerton University

Egerton University’s Njoro Campus.

| Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

Education

Prime

Tough choices for new Egerton VC as university in the red

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

The country's premier agricultural institution -- Egerton University -- has been a pole of stability, a bastion of higher education, and a symbol of resilience in the region for decades.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.