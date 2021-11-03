New Egerton University VC fights to keep job

Prof Isaac Ongubo Kibwage

Prof Isaac Ongubo Kibwage.

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

By  Joseph Openda

Nation Media Group

Barely a month after he was confirmed as the sixth Vice Chancellor of Egerton University, Prof Isaac Ongubo Kibwage has found himself battling a legal suit seeking to revoke his appointment.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.