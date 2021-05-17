Top students prefer STEM courses, study shows

Paul Odoyo, a mechanical engineering student, operates a lathe machine during a practical session at Kisumu National Polytechnic on February 24, 2020.

Photo credit: Ondari Ogega |  Nation Media Group

By  Faith Nyamai

Robin Wanjala Simuyu jumped up with joy when he heard his name read by Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha. He was the top candidate in the 2020 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations. He knew that his dream to pursue a degree in medicine at the university had finally come true.

