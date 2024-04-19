Ms Pauline Bwire teaches Junior Secondary School students at Kapsoya Primary School in Eldoret town

The empty JSS promise: Where are the 16,000 classrooms?

Ms Pauline Bwire teaches Junior Secondary School students at Kapsoya Primary School in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County on February 13, 2023.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  David Muchunguh  &  Mercy Simiyu

What you need to know:

  • Sh3.39 billion was allocated in the current budget for construction of classrooms in primary schools where junior secondary school is domiciled.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Francis Ogolla: General who had big dreams for the KDF

    Chief of Defence Forces, General Francis Omondi Ogolla

  2. PREMIUM Why Kisii violence just won't go away

    Kisii County ODM

  3. PREMIUM KRA trap for those seeking affordable housing

    mortgage loan

  4. PREMIUM Angella Okutoyi: African tennis champion now dreaming of Olympics glory

    Angella Okutoyi