Parents and guardians shop for textbooks

New school textbooks on the way in first CBC review

Parents and guardians shop for textbooks and other school essentials at Savanis Bookshop on Latema Road, Nairobi, on December 30, 2023. 

Photo credit: File

By  David Muchunguh

Senior Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Publishers have submitted manuscripts for books that will be used from January 2025.
  • The government has been supplying all schools with only one title per subject, per class, usually the cheapest among the books that are passed by the KICD.
  • The new books are scheduled to be distributed to public schools between September 2, 2024 and November 5, 2024.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Gridlock from hell: Inside the 24-hour traffic jam on Mombasa Road

    Traffic jam

  2. PREMIUM New dumpsite after River Yala? Puzzle of bodies on Naivasha-Maai Mahiu Road

    crime scene

  3. PREMIUM Mudavadi ready to fold ANC in grand UDA plan

  4. PREMIUM Gaitho: To get investments, end corruption

    Bribe