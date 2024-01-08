Treasury has released Sh31.34bn to schools, says Education CS Machogu

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu has announced the release of Sh31.34 billion by the National Treasury for the free learning programme in primary, junior and secondary schools.

He said the disbursed funds are expected to reflect in the respective school accounts no later than tomorrow (Wednesday) to facilitate smooth learning activities in line with the government's Bottom Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

The Free Primary Education capitation grant stands at Sh4.74 billion, Junior Schools Sh7.60 billion, Day Secondary Education Sh16.20 and Examination and Invigilation fees Sh2.80 billion.

Mr Machogu also disclosed that the government, in collaboration with Members of Parliament, will spend Sh12.8 billion on the construction of classrooms in junior schools.

“We expect to have 15,015 classrooms ready for use in junior schools for grade 9 next year. This will ease a massive strain on existing infrastructure,” explained the CS.

On Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) learning, Mr Machogu said the Ministry of Education had rationalised the number of learning areas and curriculum designs in line with the report of the Presidential Task Force on Education Reforms.

He said his ministry had issued instructions to 11 schools to ensure the implementation of the changes in all institutions hosting CBC learners.

“The Ministry of Education, working with the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Reforms (KICD), have started a process of reviewing textbooks aligned to the rationalised designs,” said the CS adding that the 12 curriculum designs will be uploaded on the KICD website this week.

He said the reduction of compulsory subjects from five to two was implemented in the 2023 KCSE examination after the grading system was approved by the Kenya National Examinations Council.

“The new reform measure will allow a larger number of students to pursue courses of their choice at the universities, Diploma and TVET training at Certificate and Artisan levels than was previously when the grading was more restrictive.,” explained Mr Machogu.

He directed the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) and universities to align their 15 cluster points and entry requirements with the new reforms to avoid disadvantaging candidates.

“I direct KUCCPS to mount a robust career awareness campaign among the 2023 KCSE candidates to ensure all students understand the new TVET and universities entry requirements under the Higher Education Funding Model that was launched last year,” he added.