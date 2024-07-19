Temporary win for St Bakhita parents as court blocks fee hike

Parents and guardians of St Bakhita Schools in Nairobi have won a temporary reprieve after the High Court blocked the management from increasing school and other fees.

In her ruling, Justice Janet Mulwa said parents and their children would suffer if the notice issued by the management in March was not suspended.

The judge noted that the parents had expressed their grievances, including the possibility of withdrawing their children from school, which would cause anxiety, disrupt their education and have negative consequences for the minors.

“It is my considered view, the harm that may be caused to the plaintiffs and the children’s interest outweigh the harm that the defendants (management) may suffer if the temporary injunction is not granted,” Justice Mulwa said.

More than 1,000 parents approached the court in April, accusing the school - which runs St Bakhita Daycare and Kindergarten, primary and junior secondary schools on several campuses - of revising fees by up to 20 per cent mid-year, citing inflation, a move that could disrupt their children's learning.

In an affidavit, Mr Martin Mutua said the management had followed a policy of increasing fees every two years for the past 20 years.

And since the last increase was in Term I of 2023, they had a legitimate expectation that the next fee adjustment would take effect from Term I of 2025.