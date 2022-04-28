Tech firms, bank partner in offering coding subject in schools

Two tech firms and a bank have inked a deal to support coding as a subject in primary and secondary school as well as enhance digital literacy.

Microsoft Africa, Kodris Africa and Credit Bank announced the partnership just a week after a coding syllabus developed by Kodris Africa was approved for use in schools by the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development.

Learners are taught the functioning of computers and how to write commands to create digital solutions. Currently, only a few schools offer coding as a subject.

The partnership will promote Kodris Africa Studio to students in Kenya and then rolled out in the rest of Africa. The studio is an online platform where the content is loaded.

“We have built an online studio so that the learners and teachers can access the content online,” Kodris Africa CEO Mugumo Munene told the Nation. He said users will have a free trial (15 tasks) after which they will pay Sh330 per week for access.

“This partnership marks an important milestone towards making coding a reality for learners across Kenya and the rest of Africa,” Mr Munene said. Credit Bank CEO Betty Korir said the bank would support schools as part of the its contribution to social impact in the education sector.

“When the opportunity [for the partnership] came, we felt it was aligned to our vision. We are doing this to prepare young Kenyans for the future workplace,” said Ms Korir.

Digital literacy is a key plank of the competency-based curriculum, which has now been rolled out in Grade Six, the final level of the primary school cycle. The Kodris Africa Studio content is Pearson-assured. Upon completion of every level, learners will be issued with certificates by the firm.

However, the main examination body is UK-based Pearson. Last month, Microsoft opened the African Development Centre, which will house engineering, design, research, and innovation teams, as well as the Microsoft Garage, an incubation hub which is intended to promote innovations in technology.