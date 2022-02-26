Why universities still prefer in-person classes to virtual

Online learning

A teacher explains English grammar rules to an online class. 

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Anita Chepkoech  &  Faith Nyamai

What you need to know:

  • Closure of learning institutions at the height of the Covid-19 crisis saw most of them turn to digital learning.
  • Online classes of more than 100 students tend to reduce interactivity and some students take advantage to just be present and not participate.

At the height of the Covid-19 crisis when universities closed and resorted to online classes, some students took a trip to Nairobi. Reason? To sit the exams from one place so that they could copy from each other.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.