Teachers' strike starts Monday August 26, Kuppet announces

A showdown between the government and teachers when schools reopen is shaping up after the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) signalled a nationwide strike from August 26, 2024. Union Secretary-General Akello Misori said the decision is informed by TSC's failure to honour their deal.

Kuppet’s National Governing Council (NGC) met Thursday at the Kasarani Gymnasium before issuing the decision. On the other hand, the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) will hold its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting on Friday at its headquarters in Nairobi, with a national strike as its top agenda.

The impending industrial action stems from the government's failure to allocate Sh13.3 billion for the implementation of the second phase of the 2021-2025 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), a crucial agreement that was negotiated, signed, and deposited in court.

The Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) and the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) had earlier convened meetings of their top decision-making bodies this week to finalise the strike plans.