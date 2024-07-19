Millions of candidates at risk of exams' disruption as teachers issue strike notice

Millions of candidates are at risk of having their national examination assessments disrupted if teachers proceed with a strike planned for the third term.

This comes after the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) issued a strike notice, demanding the immediate disbursement of overdue funds for the teachers' medical scheme, full implementation of the 2021-2025 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), the immediate hiring of 46,000 intern teachers into permanent and pensionable terms and immediate employment of new 20,000 teachers for Junior Secondary Schools.

“The union’s National Executive Board has given the government seven days in which to honour its concrete commitments on four issues critical to teachers’ welfare. Within seven days the government should be well informed that schools will not re-open for Third Term in September,” said Akelo Misori, Secretary General Kuppet.

The Union highlighted that the 2021-2025 Collective Bargaining Agreement, must be fully implemented, noting that despite the minimal benefits it offers teachers, this Agreement underwent the entire legal process, including registration at the Employment and Labour Relations Court.

“This agreement, which offered teachers minimal benefits, went through the full legal process, including registration at the Labour and Employment Court. This agreement is final and cannot be withdrawn or renegotiated, as suggested by a secular issued by the SRC, which proposes a salary review for all other public officers for the financial year 2024-2025. The teachers' agreement is non-negotiable; the minimum requirement is its implementation, not renegotiation,” he said.

The union has demanded the immediate conversion of 46,000 intern teachers to permanent and pensionable terms. They noted that these teachers should receive their confirmation letters by the end of this month and that their upgraded July salaries should be reflected in their bank accounts next week.

“We want the immediate employment of new 20,000 teachers for Junior Secondary Schools. All stakeholders in education starting from President William Ruto himself, all parliamentary committees and other policy-makers recognize this as a priority investment in the sector. This recruitment would still leave JSS schools understaffed by nearly 73,000 teachers,” he said.

“We are neglecting education to the extent that we don't recognize the importance of the transition from junior secondary to senior secondary school, and this calls for urgent intervention. If the government does not deliver the promised 20,000 teachers, it means that next year we will face significant challenges. Additionally, the teachers deployed to manage this transition are new to their positions. We have failed our education system, and it is now time to tell the government that enough is enough,” he added.

According to the data from the ministry, the State Department has already registered 2,284,017 learners for 2024 national examinations and assessments.

Further Kuppet and the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) called on President William Ruto’s administration to safeguard the education sector allocation in the upcoming budget review.

Both unions emphasize that the Sh35 billion earmarked for confirming 46,000 intern teachers, implementing the 2021-2025 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), and facilitating promotions should remain intact.

Kuppet national chairman Omboko Milemba and Knut Secretary General Collins Oyuu have independently urged the President and Parliament to preserve these allocations.

The two lobby groups are also advocating for the employment of an additional 20,000 teachers to address the growing teacher-student ratio gap in public schools.

"Our position is that the Sh18.5 billion for converting 46,000 intern teachers to permanent and pensionable terms, Sh13.3 billion for the CBA's second phase, and Sh2.5 billion for promotions should not be touched," stated Mr Milemba.

Kuppet Deputy Secretary General Moses Nthurima cautioned that there could be unrest if teachers' concerns are not addressed.

“If our issues are ignored, teachers will take a firm stance against the government, and it won't be business as usual,” he warned, adding that education funding should not be impacted by the Finance Bill, 2024.

In a statement on Friday, Mr Oyuu, along with Knut officials, reinforced the unions' position. He urged the Budget and Appropriation Committee, led by Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, and the Education Committee, chaired by Tinderet MP Julius Melly, to ensure that the education budget remains intact to prevent sector instability.

“Teachers are closely monitoring how Parliament and the executive handle the reallocation of education funds, which are crucial for the nation's development,” Mr. Oyuu said. He stressed that the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) signed with the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) is legally binding and its implementation should not be altered.

“The CBA between teachers and TSC is a legally binding document filed in court, and its implementation cannot be changed.”