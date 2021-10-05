Strathmore University wins national moot court competition

Joel Melita (left) and Elvira Aketch of Strathmore School of Law after winning the best overall trophy during the national moot court competition at Egerton University on September 23, 2021.

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

Over the years, Strathmore University's strength has been known to be in the business field and not law.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.