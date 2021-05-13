Strathmore University students shine at global moot competition 

Strathmore University Law students

Strathmore University Law students who took part in the 28th annual Willem C. Vi’s Moot competition where they made it to the round of 16.

Photo credit: Pool
logo (1)

By  Leon Lidigu

Strathmore University students advanced to the round of 16 in the 28th annual Willem C. Vis Moot competition.

