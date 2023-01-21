St Anthony’s tops in Rift Valley

St Anthony’s Boys High School, Kitale posted impressive results in the 2022 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination to topple Kapsabet High School and emerge among top national performers as upcoming schools in the Rift Valley registered improved marks.

The Kitale-based school had a mean grade of 10.33, up from 8.3, with all the 437 students attaining university entry requirements.

The school registered 41 A, 148 A-, 170 B+, 69 B, and 9 B-.

According to the school’s Senior Principal Victor Omondi Makanda, support from teaching and non-teaching staff and commitment by students contributed to the excellent results.

“The institution has witnessed improved mean grade for the last three years from 6.7 to 10.33 and we expect to perform better in the next examination,” said Mr Makanda.

With a mean score of 10.13, Moi High School, Kabarak was second in the Rift Valley, based on the list compiled by the Saturday Nation to top the list of academic giants in the south side of the expansive region.

Kapsabet, the academic giant that topped the 2021 KCSE examination, this year had a mean grade of 10.1, down from 10.688, with 52 students scoring straight A compared to 104 last year.

The school had 474 students attaining university entry grade with eight missing out.

The school Principal Kipchumba Maiyo termed the results released by Education Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Maiyo encouraging and expressed confidence of attaining better grades in the next national examination.

“There is always room for improvement and we are determined to remain at the top,” said Mr Maiyo.

Moi Girls High School, Eldoret had 12 straight A and 46 A- by the time of going to the press as they downloaded results.

The results from the Rift Valley, however, showed big upsets by mid-range schools. These include St Brigid Girls High School, Kiminini (9.92), Nandi County’s Samoei Boys Secondary School (9.89), Chebwagan High School (9.74), and Cheborgei Boys High School (9.44), both in Kericho County.

Korongoi Girls in Bomet County also posted an impressive mean of 9.36, defeating famous giants like Kabianga High School, which posted a mean of 9.22.

Ms Jane Tialal, the school Principal said the good result was as a result of discipline and hard work by the candidates.

“The candidates were disciplined, committed to learning and it was generally a good class right from form one,” Ms Tialal said.

Last year, the school’s performance was not impressive as it registered a mean score of 6.4.

Kabianga High School in Kericho County registered a mean score of 9.2162 and had 15 A, 101 A -, 115 B+, 101B, 79 B+, 42 C+, 20 C, 7C-, and 1 D-. At least 94.2 per cent of the candidates will join university.

Tenwek Boys’ High School in Bomet County posted a mean score of 8.7561 compared to last year’s 8.388.

“Out of the 328 students who sat for the exams, 306 qualified to join university in what translates to 93.29 percent from 86 percent in 2021,” Mr Musali Chesebe, the school’s Senior Principal, said. The school had five plain A, 31 A-, 70 B+, 83 B, 75 B-, 42 C+, 20 C and 2 C-.

Top-performers Moi Tea Girls High School, also in Kericho County, had a mean score of 9.1.

Kapsabet Girls had a mean score of 8.98 compared to 8.58 last year with 320 out of 322 scoring C+ and above.

Meteitei Boys High School posted improved results with a mean score of 8.77. Samoei Boys High School had all the 269 students qualifying for university with a mean score of 9.89.

In St Michael Terige Boys high school the results were A- 2, B+ 5, B 24, B- 44, C +76, C 46, C-14,1 D+.

In West Pokot, Chewoyet Boys had a mean grade of 8.3 .