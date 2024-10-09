Schools face early closure amid cash crunch ahead of exams 

Secondary schools might be forced to close ahead of schedule as the government has not released the full capitation funds due to schools for this year.

The Kenya Secondary Schools Heads Association (KESSHA) has now sounded an alarm, saying schools are unable to purchase the necessary supplies for the forthcoming Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations and end-of-year examinations for learners in other classes.

Out of the expected Sh22,244 per learner per year for tuition under the Free Day Secondary Education programme, the government has released Sh15,192 and directed schools to deposit Sh3,850 for infrastructure. This leaves only Sh11, 342 per learner to used on tuition and operations. The capitation has been declining over the years as enrolment increases in public schools.

“There’s already a serious financial crisis in schools and it is not possible to complete the term, if the remaining capitation is not released. It is unfortunate that school staff will have to go without salaries. We’re very worried that the debt burden in schools is getting out of hand,” Kessha chair Willy Kuria warned.

The association has also warned that schools might have to close before the official date of October 25 2024, if the government does not release full capitation.

Nation has established that some of the schools have already planned to send their learners for third term vacation by October 18 2024 to avert the financial crisis.

“The school shall close on October 18 2024 save for the KCSE candidates as we have no enough funds to sustain the rest of the students,” said a school principal in Maralal Town.

Mr Kuria said if the remaining capitation is not released staff employed by the schools will proceed to the long holidays without salaries.

“KESSHA wants to state that this amount is too little considering it is just half of the Sh22,224 that is budgeted for tuition and operations,” said Mr Kuria who also doubles as the principal of Murang'a High School.

KSSHA argues that the infrastructure fund is not supposed to come from the capitation but from the CDF (Constituency Development Fund) and the transition infrastructure grant fund from the Ministry of Education.

“The capitation is purely for tuition and operations. KESSHA urges the treasury to release the remaining Sh6,000 per learner so that schools can be able to purchase the necessary facilities for the forthcoming KCSE and end-of-year examinations for other learners,” said Mr Kuria.

The capitation is generally used for the purchase of stationery like exercise books, lab equipment, and chemicals, co-curricular activities, salaries for Board of Management (BOM) teachers and non-teaching staff, bills like electricity, water, local transport and travel, and administrative costs, among other overhead costs.