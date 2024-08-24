Government releases Sh21.8 billion in capitation funds for new school term

The government has released Sh21.8 billion as capitation grants to public basic education institutions, two days before schools resume.

Cabinet Secretary for Education Julius Migos said the funds were released in readiness for the new academic session that begins on August 26, 2024.

In a statement to newsrooms, the CS said the government released the Sh21.8 billion as a capitation grant for learners in all public basic education institutions.

"The amount is apportioned as follows across the three levels of basic education, Sh1.62 billion for Free Primary Education Sh6.1 billion for Free Day Junior School Education and Sh14.1 billion for Free Day Secondary Education," said the CS.

Mr Migos said the release of capitation funds before the commencement of the new school term will facilitate the seamless resumption of school activities in the new term.

"The Government affirms its commitment to fulfil its duty to learners, in line with Article 53(1)(b) of the Constitution that entitles every child to free and compulsory basic education," said the CS.

He directed school heads and principals to ensure the prudent use of these public resources.

"These funds are entrusted to your are for the benefit of learners," he said.

The school managers were warned against imposing any unauthorized levies.

"As a Ministry, we will deal firmly with any verified cases of misappropriation of resources and the imposition of unauthorised levies," said the CS.