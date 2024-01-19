School heads demand release of full capitation

Barely a week after 1.4 million 2023 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) candidates reported to secondary schools, principals now want the State to release capitation in full.

Early this month, the National Treasury released a total of Sh31.3 billion to schools ahead of their opening on January 8, 2024.

Out of this money, the Free Primary Education programme was allocated Sh4.74 billion, while another Sh7.6 billion was channelled towards the Junior Secondary School Capitation Grant.

Related Headteachers demand fees in fear of free education Education

School examination and invigilation fees received about Sh2.8 billion, with the Free Senior Secondary Education program getting the lion’s share of Sh16.2 billion.

However, principals through their Kenya Secondary Schools Heads Association (Kessha), now say they want the State to release full capitation. The association says the State has only disbursed Sh4,000 capitation for every student leaving the schools to grappe with huge pending bills.

Kessha's acting national chairman Willy Kuria called on the Ministry of Education to release full capitation to schools saying the institutions have only received half of what they are supposed to get.

The association accused the State of paralysing operations in schools due to lack of capitation, warning of a crisis in their institutions. Mr Kuria said schools are heavily indebted, urging the National Assembly to intervene.

The government allocates Sh22,244 per learner annually under the Free Day Secondary School programme.

“However, each learner has been allocated Sh4,000 instead of Sh10,000, we need the balance. The State must release the funds to facilitate smooth learning, we are struggling with debts,” said Mr Kuria who is also the Muranga High School Principal.

Partial remittance

He said the government owes the learning institutions Sh64 billion in arrears due to partial remittance of the capitation accrued over the years.

However, the principals’ proposal to hike school fees was on Wednesday turned down by Education Cabinet Secretary (CS) Ezekiel Machogu who urged them to prudently use the funds they received from the government and parents.

Mr Machogu assured stakeholders in the sector that the government is committed to providing Free Day Secondary Education grants per learner, which include allocations for tuition and operational expenses.

He said schools will continue to receive funds based on accurate enrolment data submitted by principals through the National Education Management Information System (Nemis).

According to Mr Machogu, more than 70 per cent of all those placed in secondary school have already reported.

“The Form One reporting date was January 15, 2024. The Ministry is so far impressed by the ongoing exercise. As was the case last year, we will work with the Ministry of Interior and National Administration to comb all homes to realise the 100 per cent transition,” said Mr Machogu.