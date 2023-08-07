State scholarships: Provide accurate data to get funding, Geoffrey Monari tells students





Photo credit: Nation Media Group

The new universities funding model has sparked controversy, with many afraid that the awarding of the Higher Education Government Student Scholarship may not be fair and transparent. Nation.Africa spoke to Universities Fund boss Geoffrey Monari.

What is the difference between the former university grant and the new Higher Education Government Student Scholarship?

The Higher Education Government Student Scholarship is a financial assistance programme provided to learners in public universities and TVET institutes. Funded through government resources, this scholarship aims to support students pursuing undergraduate, diploma, craft certificate and artisan education.

The scholarship is based on the actual cost of the programme and the student’s financial needs.

Who qualifies for the scholarship?

To be eligible for the scholarship, one must be Kenyan and a 2022 KCSE examination candidate for university learners.

He or she must have been placed by the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) to pursue an undergraduate, diploma, craft certificate or artisan course at one of Kenya’s accredited public universities or TVET colleges.

Scholarship application is open to students who sat their Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examination from 2022 onwards. A student can apply for this government scholarship at any stage of their academic programme.

Can a student apply for loan and scholarship in the same year?

Yes. Loans and scholarship awards will be categorised differently. A vulnerable student will get 82 per cent scholarship and 18 per cent loan of the cost of the programme.

An extremely needy learner will get 70 per cent scholarship and 30 per cent loan of the cost of the course while a needy learner will get 53 per cent scholarship, 40 per cent loan and seven per cent household of the cost of the programme.

Lastly, a less needy learner will get 38 per cent scholarship, 55 per cent loan and seven per cent family of the cost of the course to be pursued.

Can students below 18 years apply for the scholarship since we know those below that age have previously not been allowed to apply for study loans?

Minors – individuals who have not attained 18 years of age – who sat their KCSE examination last year and have been placed by KUCCPS in a public university or TVET college can apply for the Higher Education Government Student Scholarship. Once the individuals reach 18, they will be required to update their profiles to continue benefiting from the government scholarship and loan.

Is it a must for a student to apply for the Higher Education Government Student Scholarship?

It is not mandatory. It is advisable to only apply for the scholarship if you need government financial assistance.

Briefly explain the steps one needs to follow when applying for a Government Student Scholarship?

To apply for a Government Student Scholarship, visit www.hef.go.ke. Remember also to keep an eye on official communication channels and updates from the Universities Fund, the Helb and KUCCPS for announcements regarding application details and deadlines.

Prepare the required documents, including academic records, personal details, student residential and education background.

If necessary, gather letters of recommendation to support your application.

Ensure you have the necessary documents available, including the “Consent to Collect Personal Data” form.

Are Government Student Scholarships based on financial need, merit or both?

The scholarship is based on the financial needs of the applicant and academic merit. One must be placed by KUCCPS to a public university or TVET institute to apply.

Is the application for the Government Student Scholarship a one-off for a learner throughout the degree course?

For you to get the Government Student Scholarships, you must apply through www.hef.co.ke and submit a Student Government Scholarship application every year for the course duration.

What happens if one receives less than the Government Student Scholarship award applied for?

An individual may appeal or request a review of their Government Student Scholarships award if they were not satisfied with the amount given. This includes unsuccessful scholarship applications.

Can a foreigner apply and receive the Government Student Scholarship?

No, this scholarship is restricted to Kenyans only. International students should check with their institutions, governments or financial aid offices to determine if they are eligible for other scholarships.

How can a student use the Government Student Scholarship fund?

This Government Student Scholarship fund takes care of the tuition fees. These funds will be disbursed directly to the university or college the applicant is undertaking their studies.

Can the Government Student Scholarship affect other forms of financial assistance to the learner?

Yes. If a student is fully funded by another agency, individual or institution, the government Student Scholarship cannot provide a scholarship to the same student since it will lead to over-funding. Students are expected to fully disclose agencies sponsoring them and the amounts applicable for their sponsorship.

Non-disclosure may lead to withdrawal or cancellation of the scholarship.

Are there any requirements or responsibilities for Student Government Scholarship recipients?

Beneficiaries of the Government Student Scholarship are required to complete their studies within the stipulated course/programme duration.

Any extended study duration cost will not be catered for by the scholarship.

Secondly, the students will be required to give accurate information to assist the award of the scholarships.

Will a student need a guarantor for to be eligible for the Government Scholarship?