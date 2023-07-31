Education CS Machogu unveils varsity placement results for 2022 KCSE candidates

The wait is over for the 2022 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) who will know the universities and colleges they have been placed in this morning.

The results will be released by Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu at the Kenya School of Government in Nairobi.

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (Kuccps) finalised the exercise after the third revision of course and institution choices closed.

Students will be able to view their placement on the Kuccps portal. They will have one month to prepare as the academic calendars for tertiary institutions begin in September.

Mr Machogu will also launch a new portal for the students to apply for scholarships and loans from the Higher Education Loans Board and the Universities Fund.

This will be the first time that the new funding model for higher education will be used.