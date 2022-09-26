Publishers back Ruto on call to review CBC

The Kenya Publishers Association (KPA) has thrown its weight behind President William Ruto’s plans to review the competency-based curriculum (CBC).

They said they are preparing a memorandum to be presented to the soon-to-be-formed task force on the new education system.

Speaking to journalists in Nairobi yesterday, KPA chairperson Kiarie Kamau said CBC has areas that need urgent improvement.

During his inauguration two weeks ago, President Ruto pledged to form a task force to look into ways of improving CBC.

“KPA fully supports the President’s position on the review of CBC. The new government has already said that the new curriculum will not be abolished,” said Mr Kamau.

“We welcome the announcement that a task force will be set up to identify teething problems, fix them and strengthen the curriculum,” he added.

The association, Mr Kamau said, has identified three important areas that need review and strengthening to fix most of the problems that face the new curriculum.

Teachers' training

First, is the training of teachers because the rollout of CBC was done in a rushed manner.

The intensive training, Mr Kamau said, will ensure that teachers are well-grounded in the curriculum in order to deliver better results in class.

Secondly is the need to end the confusion surrounding the transition to junior secondary school in January by making sure that there are enough resources in public schools such as laboratories and classrooms.

The third is the need for the government to carry out public education targeting parents so that they can have a better understanding of CBC and their roles in the implementation of the new curriculum.

“Learning does not start and end in the classroom and parents need to be sensitised in order to involve them in the learning process,” said Mr Kamau.

Noting that CBC is a good curriculum as it is focused on learners, Mr Kamau thanked President William Ruto for promising not to abolish it altogether.

“It seeks to produce more creative, innovative learners who can come up with home-grown solutions to challenges facing the country, the continent and the world at large,” he said.

He added that, as producers of educational materials, publishers should form the core group that will determine what changes, if any, will be included in the new system of education.