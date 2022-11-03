Prof Wainana remains adamant on WHO land as he resumes duty as KU VC

Prof Paul Wainaina has been reinstated as the vice chancellor of Kenyatta University, terming his return a “miracle”.

The VC was suspended on July 12 following a tiff between him and the university council on one hand and State House on the other over the sub-division of the university’s land for use by the Kenyatta University Teaching Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH) to set up a World Health Organisation logistics hub — the African Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as the Kamae squatters.

“The land is KU land. We’ll work with the government, with the Ministry of Lands to see that justice is done,” he insisted.

He also expressed hope that the university will get back the Kenyatta University Teaching Research and Referral Hospital, which was taken over by the government and converted into a parastatal.

“It’s very painful. We worked for the hospital, and when it was finished, it was taken away from us and we feel terrible when our students aren’t able to use the kind of facilities that are there,” Prof Wainaina said.

He also had a word for the World Health Organization: “WHO can ask for space and use it but not ask for a title deed. We host other international projects but they don't ask for title deeds.”