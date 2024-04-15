Performing arts to be compulsory in CBC syllabus, says Machogu

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu has declared that performing arts will now be compulsory in the Competency-Based Curriculum.

Speaking at Kangaru Girls High School in Embu County as he presided over the Kenya National Drama and Music Festivals, Mr Machogu stressed that the performing arts have been made part of the CBC and will be taught from pre-primary to tertiary learning institutions.

"We shall even have learning materials in the CBC syllabus," he stated.

Further, he said every school will be expected to take part in the performing arts competitions.

"Performing art is not optional, it is compulsory and the government is taking the matter seriously," he said.

He observed that Kenyan children are highly talented in drama and music and they should be given the necessary support to exploit their talents.

"We are investing heavily in performing art to tap into the great potential we have in the country, we have great talent among our young people who can even make it to international competition," he said.

He observed that the performances are getting better and the children should be encouraged.

"We have great improvement in performance compared to the previous competition that was held in Mombasa and our children will go far," he said.

The CS said that the government was determined to ensure that the CBC succeeded for the benefit of the children and the progress of the country.

He said the government would employ 20,000 more teachers to handle CBC and build extra classrooms in primary schools to accommodate junior secondary school learners.

He said that Sh9 billion will be allocated this year for infrastructural development to create space for learners.

He said this money will be factored into the National Government Constituency Development Fund ( NG-CDF)

" NG-CDF will be increased so that the parliamentarians can use the funds to construct classrooms enough for the CBC learners," he said.

He reiterated that the government can ensure that CBC is well implemented without problems.

The national event has attracted 23,0000 learning institutions from across the country.

On Tuesday the event will be presided over by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua while on April 18 President William Ruto will grace it.

The CS was excited to see children from various schools performing on the stage.

He and other guests gave the Friends Kamusinga High School students a standing ovation for their sterling performance in their drama.

The students lamented how learners are overburdened by extra homework in such a way that they have no time to rest, play and visit their grandparents during the holidays.



