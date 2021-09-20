Pain for University of Nairobi students as fees double

University of Nairobi students protest on September 20, 2021 against the administration’s decision to increase administrative and accommodation fees.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

By  David Muchunguh

Senior Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • University of Nairobi first-years to pay up to Sh100,000 for tuition and accommodation.
  • Student leaders' attempt to disrupt registration of first-years quashed by police officers.

First-year students who started reporting to the University of Nairobi (UoN) yesterday will pay double the fees their predecessors paid, as the institution implements its new charges.

