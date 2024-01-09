Nyanza giants rise again to top the KCSE charts

The usual academic giants from Nyanza continued to stamp their authority as the dominant schools after they posted sterling results in the just released Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations.

The results also saw some of the schools that have been referred to as sleeping giants re-emerge to take their places among the top performing schools not only in the region, but also in the country.

In Kisumu, Chemelil Academy was among the schools that re-emerged after a long lull from the limelight, posting a mean score of 9.89.

The school’s top candidate scored a mean grade of A plain.

Academic giant

Maseno School, from the same county, continued its dominance by posting a mean score of 9.543.

The academic giant had an entry of 523 candidates in the 2023 KCSE examinations, 36 of whom scored A plains, 126 A-, B+ (114), B (121), B- (77), C+ (37), C (9) and C- (3).

The school managed a 97.1 percent university entry rate.

In neighbouring Siaya County, Maranda High School, a boys national school, managed a mean score of 9.5, stamping its authority as the academic giants of Siaya County.

Positive deviation

Out of the 580 candidates, 53 managed to score A plain; while over 500 achieved university entry grades. Only seven candidates scored C- grades.

Another big school, St Francis Rang’ala in Ugunja, posted a mean grade of 9.08; only one candidate scored an A plain while another 55 managed A-.

The school registered a positive deviation of 0.8 from last year’s results.

Nyawara Girls High School in Gem sub-county pulled a surprise with four getting A plain.

The school had a total of 180 candidates in last year’s national exams.

Homa Bay’s top performing schools continued dominating the KCSE exams by producing top candidates in the lake region and nationally.

Boys schools led the pack with Mbita High School, Orero Boys High School, Oriwo Boys High School and Homa Bay Boys High School being on top.

Provisional results showed that Mbita National School was taking the lead by having a mean grade of 9.2688 after 420 students were enrolled in the national exams.

At the institution, 16 candidates got A plain, 73 got A- , 103 got B+ while 96 got B plain.

Another 94 candidates got B-, while 38 managed C+ with 99 per cent of the students transitioning to the university.

The results showed an improvement from 2022 where, out of the 322 candidates who were registered for the national exams, 304 (94 per cent) attained direct entry into university.

Asumbi Girls High School posted a mean grade of 8.36, also showing why it is among the few national schools in Nyanza.

It fielded 531 candidates, out of whom seven scored A-, 65 had B + and 169 B achieved plain.

Orero High School in Rangwe also produced top candidates in the region, with one student scoring an A plain while 58 others got A- and149 students had mean grades of B+.

Third-best performing

At Oriwo Boys High School, the institution recorded a mean of 7.9727, making it the third-best performing school in Homa Bay County according to the provisional results.

This is an improvement from the 6.1703 it attained in the 2022 test.

At Homa Bay High School, two candidates got A plain, 13 had A- while 39 students got B +. Another 64 candidates got B plain, 79 had B- and 97 had C+.

The institution had a mean of 7.144 (C plus).

It had presented 474 candidates, with 294 getting direct entry into university.

For the second year running, academic giants in Kisii recorded exemplary performance in the 2023 KCSE, whose results were announced yesterday by Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu yesterday.

Kisii High, Cardinal Otunga Mosocho and Nyabururu Girls led the pack of schools whose candidates posted stellar performances in the national tests.

At Kisii High, 24 learners scored A plain while 84 recorded A-.

Another batch of 113 candidates scored B+. The school had a mean score of 8.95.

The school’s chief principal, Mr Fred Mogaka, thanked God for the good results and attributed the achievement to a dedicated team of teaching and non-teaching staff.

‘One-man show’

“This is not a one-man show but spirited efforts from teachers, support staff and other stakeholders. We thank God for His providence,” Mr Mogaka said, adding that the results have come as a morale booster as the institution gears up to mark its nine decades of existence.

Nyabururu Girls managed a mean score of 8.4.

Nine candidates scored A plain while 47 had A-. Another 131 attained the B+ mean grade.

By midday, Cardinal Otunga had confirmed four A plains and 28 A- .

Kiage Tumaini Boys High school recorded a mean score of 9.23 with one candidate scoring an A-.

The school’s director, Dr Joseph Kiage, said 25 candidates scored B+ , six had B plains while the least got a B-. The school had an entry of 33 candidates.

Sameta Boys managed a mean score of 8.6, with 24 students scoring B+ while 89 had B plains.

At Moi High School Gesusu, one candidate scored a mean grade of A plain, 13 had A- and 32 others got B+. The school had a mean score of 7.09.

Nyakoiba High School in Kenyenya had three candidates scoring B+ while 74 others got B plains. The school had a mean score of 7.901.

In neighbouring Nyamira County, little-known Matutu PAG in Borabu recorded good performance with a mean of 9.24.

The school had four A- and 18 B+.

Kebirigo Boys had a mean score of 8.408. Two candidates scored A plains while three had A- . Another 29 candidates scored B+.

Reporting by Rushdie Oudia, Domnick Ombok, Kassim Adinasi, George Odiwuor, Ruth Mbula and Wycliffe Nyaberi