NMG donates books, promotes literacy through Newspapers in Education programme

Nation Media Group (NMG) has intensified its campaign to encourage parents to invest in their children's education to give them a solid foundation.

NMG Chairman Wilfred Kiboro said parents should ensure that their children have access to quality education through books, newspapers and other valuable sources of information.

“The greatest future investment that parents can give their children is education. I urge parents to greatly invest in the education of their children because that is the only thing that will make a difference in their life and in our country,” said Dr Kiboro.

Nation Media Group Chairman Wilfred Kiboro at Kaptuktuk Primary School in Eldoret City, Uasin Gishu County on September 13, 2024. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation

He was speaking on Friday during NMG’s Corporate Social Responsibility event in Eldoret at Kaptuktuk Primary School where the company donated books and other learning materials to the institution.

Dr Kiboro reiterated NMG's commitment to the education sector through the Newspapers in Education (NIE) project, which he said has helped many schools to excel.

“Education is a powerful tool that can help you to get to the next level of your life and nobody can take it away from you. Whether you are a parent, a teacher or a pupil, anything you learn in life is all you need because nobody can take it away from you,” said Dr Kiboro.

He said the NIE programme has a lot of information to help students and teachers who embrace it.

Kaptuktuk Primary School Head Teacher Pamela Kenzi (front, centre) receives books and other learning material from Nation Media Group representatives at the school in Eldoret City, Uasin Gishu County on September 13, 2024. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation

Dr Kiboro said the company has received positive feedback from schools that have achieved success after joining NIE.

“As I was coming here this morning, I received an SMS from one of the schools in Kilifi County. The headteacher told me that since we helped them with books, as well as joining the NIE programme, the school has taken a student to a national school. That tells you how books and newspapers can help you achieve much in your academics,” said Dr Kiboro, adding that NMG is committed to promoting quality education in schools.

Similar sentiments were expressed by NMG's Chief Commercial Officer, Kenneth Oyolla, who said the company's NIE programme is aimed at creating social awareness among children through newspaper reading.

Mr Oyolla said that apart from investing in education, NMG is committed to fighting climate change and ensuring a sustainable environment for development.

During the visit to Kaptuktuk Primary School, NMG employees planted 50 trees.

“We hope that many more trees will be planted after this,” said Mr Oyolla.

Nation Media Group’s Chairman Wilfred Kiboro (right) and pupils at Kaptuktuk Primary School in Eldoret City, Uasin Gishu County plant a fruit tree seedling on September 13, 2024. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation

More than 20 NMG staff were present, led by North Rift Regional Editor Caroline Wafula.

Kaptuktuk Primary School head teacher Pamela Anduvade commended NMG for the gesture.

She said the books donation and enrolment in NIE will help the school improve its performance.