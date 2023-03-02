Nine VCs set to retire from public universities

Some nine Vice Chancellors alongside 12 deputies are retiring from public universities after their positions were advertised by the Public Service Commission (PSC).

The PSC has invited applications of suitable candidates to fill the position of VC for Pwani, Kisii, Karatina, Machakos, South Eastern Kenya, Alupe, Tom Mboya, Technical, Kabianga and Eldoret universities.

Those seeking the vice chancellor's posts must have PhDs.

The institutions of higher learning seeking DVCs include Pwani which has two vacancies in academic and student affairs and research and extension.

Others are Kisii in seeking administration and finance while Karatina has two vacancies in academic, research and student affairs, planning finance and administration. The University of Eldoret wants academic and student affairs DVC while Machakos is seeking one in administration, planning and finance.

South Eastern Kenya is seeking DVC, academic research and innovation, Tom Mboya academic, research and innovation while Kabianga wants one in administration and finance.

Alupe has two vacancies in academics, research and student affairs and administration finance and development.

However, the retiring dons want the state to “reward” them handsomely for a job well done.

“They're about 10 vice-chancellors who are going to retire, they are the founders of those constituent colleges. They have built those institutions struggling with minimal financing and firefighting and sadly they are now retiring and going silently into oblivion,” said Prof John Akama, the Kisii University VC.

Prof Akama said he has helped the institution grow from 300 students to more than 20,000.

“Retiring Vice-Chancellors should be given something like a goodwill token by the state. We ask the state to reward us for a job well done,” added the don during their biennial Kenya universities funding conference in Mombasa last week.

Prof stated he was speaking on behalf of the retiring colleagues.

Pwani University Vice-Chancellor Mohammed Rajab who has been with the institution for around 10 years is a professor of organic chemistry.

Former Education Cabinet Secretary the late George Magoha had decried the shortage of professors blaming it on the retirement of the scholars from both public and private institutions due to old age despite their massive expertise in different fields.

While at the helm of the ministry, the late former CS was seeking a proposal to remove the term limit for professors.

Prof Magoha urged the government to abolish the age limit for research scientists in the country and instead focus on their expertise.

“Retire to go and do what? Age is a barrier and not an asset so nobody should refer to it at all,” Prof Magoha said in Mombasa during the National Commission for Science Technology and Innovation (Nacosti) symposium.

He said the top-grade scientists should not be retired because Kenya needs them.