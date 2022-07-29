Mt Kenya University to train lab science as 19 get EU scholarship

Mt Kenya University has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Kenya Medical Laboratories Technicians and Technologists Board (KMLTTB) to enable the institution provide training in medical laboratory science.

KMLTTB regulates medical laboratory sciences practices, including training.

Yesterday, during the 21st graduation ceremony at the university main campus in Thika town, Kiambu, the university said the new MoU will bolster its programme offering, especially in its College of Health Sciences that comprises its medical school, School of Nursing, Clinical Medicine, Pharmacy and Public Health.

“Allow me to further commend the university’s ever-rising growth and visibility through partnerships at all levels; from county to national, continental and internationally. At the national level, we saw the signing of a MoU between Mount Kenya University and the KMLTTB,’’ the chancellor, Prof John J. Struthers, said.

At the same time, vice-chancellor Deo Jaganyi said the university has continuously improved the existing curricula namely Bachelor in Medical Laboratory Sciences, Bachelor of Pharmacy and Diploma in Pharmaceutical Technology. He also indicated that the Commission for University Education has approved their Bachelor of Computer Science and Bachelor of Science in Medical Biochemistry programmes.

Additionally, Prof Jaganyi said the university has made tremendous growth in student intake, citing an increase of graduates by 4 per cent.

Meanwhile, 19 Kenyan students have been selected by the European Union to pursue the Erasmus Mundus Joint Master Programme under the EU scholarship. The 19 are among the best-ranked students in the global competition for the prestigious scholarships.

The students were awarded the scholarships yesterday at the EU residence – Muthaiga, Nairobi.

European Union ambassador Henriette Geiger said the relations between the EU and Kenya have been growing.

“Through these scholarships, we look forward to strengthen linkages with Europe, through skills transfer, and other cooperation opportunities under the Erasmus programmes. We want to encourage more ‘people to people’ cooperation and open up opportunities for Kenyans to experience the European Union. We encourage Kenyan youth to apply for the next round of scholarships,” she said.

She added an Erasmus Mundus Joint Master Degree (EMJM) is a prestigious, integrated, international study programme, jointly delivered by an international consortium of European higher education institutions.

The programme lasts two years, during which students study in at least two different European countries. Upon graduation, students are awarded a joint or double degree, or multiple degrees.