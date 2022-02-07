MPs, unions poke holes in competency based system

George Magoha

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha unveils a plaque at Allidina Visram High School in Mombasa when he officially opened a new classroom which will host junior secondary school students on February 6. Kevin Odit | Nation

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  Vitalis Kimutai  &  George Sayagie

MPs and teachers’ unions have raised fresh concerns over the implementation of the competency-based curriculum (CBC), citing inadequate capacity by teaching staff. The curriculum is set to be rolled out in secondary schools next year.

