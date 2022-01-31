Pupils at Arya Primary School in Kisumu

Pupils at Arya Primary School in Kisumu sit a mathematics test on day one of assessment under the Competency Based Curriculum on September 17, 2019. 

| File | Nation Media Group

Education

Prime

Learners in Grades Three, Four, Five, start tests today

By  David Muchunguh

Senior Writer

Nation Media Group

Learners in Grade Three, Four and Five will from today be engaged in end-of-grade national assessments administered by the Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec).

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.