Mount Kenya University signs MoU that’ll see students get training, jobs in Germany

Mount Kenya University has signed a memorandum of understanding with a German university that will see its graduates access training and employment opportunities in the European country.

The university yesterday announced it was sending the first cohort of five nursing apprentices who will travel to Hochschule Koblenz University of Applied Sciences in Germany. The university will provide German language and preparatory courses for the Kenyans ahead of placement.

The pilot cohort has successfully been taught the German language and attained B2 of proficiency level as well as completed preparatory course. It comprises of Gekonge Mogambi, Aisha Wacuka, Hellen Okwaro, Bonciana Chepkorir and Teresiah Muthoni.

“The beneficiaries of the project have received full sponsorship from German-accredited partner hospitals with work permits, visas, work contracts and air-tickets to commence their paid apprenticeship,” MKU announced on its official social media pages.

The apprentices were presented with their documentation and air tickets on Saturday, which were fully funded by Caritas Hospital, one of the project’s partner institutions in Germany.

The privately-owned university added that the target is to prepare and send 5,000 students to Germany under the programme.

MKU vice-chancellor Prof Deogratious Jaganyi said the project aligns with the government’s quest to increase opportunities for Kenyans abroad.

“As a training institution, it is upon us to support the President’s initiative by actualising this endeavour. In this regard, MKU, in partnership with the German university, aims to establish structures and processes that will prepare 5,000 Kenyans to work in Germany in various sectors,” Prof Jaganyi said.

MKU has a similar partnership with Lebenshilfe Tirol of Austria, which also enables nursing graduates from the Kenyan university to work in Austria. MKU expects to initially have 60 nursing graduates travel to Austria.

“In May 2023, President William Ruto and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz agreed on an agenda to offer Kenyans 250,000 job opportunities in the European country, during the chancellor’s visit to Kenya. The university signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Koblenz University of Applied Sciences, Germany to develop strategies to actualise the president's agenda of creating job opportunities for Kenyans,” reads the announcement.