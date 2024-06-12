More students opt for private universities

A total of 18,557 students applied to be placed in private universities by the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS), an almost double increase from the number placed last year.

Last year, 9,622 students were placed in private universities. According to data released by the KUCCPS on Tuesday, June 11, private universities had a cumulative declared capacity of 57,322 vacancies and therefore achieved a 32 per cent placement.

Under the higher education funding model introduced last year, students can choose to study either in public or private universities.

Placement is usually by choice and merit. However, those who choose private universities do not qualify for government scholarships but can apply for student loans.

In the private universities category, Mount Kenya University received the highest number of students (3,226). The university had declared a capacity of 6,103. Apart from the placement by KUCCPS, private universities also admit students directly.

The other top-five universities include KCA University (2,074), Zetech University (1,703), Kabarak University (1,653) and Catholic University of East Africa (1,218). According to the document, other private universities with a high capacity to admit students include KCA University (5,911), Zetech University (4,140), Daystar University (3,746), St Paul's University (3,450) and Kabarak University (3,430).

However, some universities proved unpopular with students and attracted low numbers of applicants. Only one student was placed to the International Leadership University despite having declared a capacity of 300 students. The Management University of Africa declared a capacity of 750 but was allocated 12 students only.