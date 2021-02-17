Moi Girls' High School in Eldoret closed indefinitely

Moi Girls SChool Eldoret

The more than 1,400 students went on strike demanding the removal of the school principal Christine Chumba.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Stanley Kimunge

Nation Media Group

The fate of KCSE candidates at academic giant Moi Girls' High School Eldoret hangs in the balance after it was yesterday closed indefinitely following the students' first ever strike.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.