Ministry of Education shuts down 30 schools in Nakuru  

A major showdown looms between the Ministry of Education and private school owners in Nakuru after the government ordered closure of 30 learning institutions.

Education officials on Thursday shut down schools in Nakuru Town West Sub County for allegedly operating illegally.

Among the institutions shut are three primary schools and 27 Early Childhood Development centres.

According to the Nakuru Town West Deputy County Commissioner Michael Lesimam, the schools which have poor infrastructure are not registered.

“The institutions are unfit for learning, most of them lack enough latrines, clean water and have dusty and un-cemented classrooms,” said Mr Lesimam.

“Furthermore, the schools do not have the National Education Management Information System (Nemis) number since they are not registered by the Ministry of Education,” said the administrator.

The education officials established that learners sitting their Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) examinations in the schools are likely to lose their results because the institutions will not be able to relay them to the Kenya National Examinations Council.

At least 1000 learners will be affected by the closure of the institutions.

Mr Lesimam revealed that the learners from the affected schools will be redistributed to public learning institutions in the region.





Most of the affected schools are run by churches and Non-Government Organizations in the slum areas of Nakuru Town West.

The Nation learnt that some of the schools shut down were among institutions closed in 2019, but their owners moved to court and obtained stay orders allowing them to operate.

However, late last year, the court ruled that the schools are illegal.

The administrator warned parents against allowing their children to continue learning in the institutions.