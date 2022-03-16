Magoha: I will be all over the place until we deliver credible exams

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has rubbished claims that he is always 'out of office' and all over the country as opposed to driving the education policies in office.

Prof Magoha further asked politicians to avoid politicking issues of the ongoing examinations.

“There are those who are saying I am all over the place. I want to tell them that is not of their business. I will continue being all over the place ensuring we deliver credible examinations,” he said

He added that “even though the President has given me right to use helicopters I have chosen not to use them, instead, we have reserved the helicopters to deliver examinations in security prone areas when need arises.”

sent a stern warning to those planning to cheat in the ongoing Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) saying the law will take its course.

The CS said the government through the Ministry of Interior has tighten security measures in all examination centres to ensure that those caught in the act of cheating are arrested and prosecuted in court immediately.

The CS said, the use of cellphones has become so rampant during this examination,

“ The greatest enemy during this examination is the cellphone, the security officers must be going to the toilet regularly to check if the examination centre managers and students have hidden cell phones there for the purpose of exam cheating,” he said.

For instance, he said, security officers have confiscated several cell phones at a centre in Kakuma, Turkana County of almost number of candidates sitting examination.

Prof Magoha also warned against people impersonating candidates to sit for the examination on their behalf.

So far, three cases of impersonation involving university students, parents and exam centre managers have been reported since the exam began on Monday.

The learners are sitting for their English paper three in the morning hours and Chemistry paper 1.

The CS said the ministry has ensured that all candidates are sitting for the examinations.

He also said this year, the number of teenage pregnancies are fewer than previous years.

On the marking of the Kenya Certificate of Primary Examination (KCPE), Prof Magoha said the Kenya National Examination Council (Knec) is on course and results will be out within the two weeks stipulated time.

The KCPE examinations ended on Wednesday last week.