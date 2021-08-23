Trace all students yet to join Form 1, Magoha directs officials

Prof George Magoha

Education CS George Magoha (2nd left) who has directed Ministry officials to trace all the 2020 KCPE candidates who are yet to join Form One and ensure they go to school.

Photo credit: | Nation Media Group

By  Winnie Atieno

Nation Media Group

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has directed Ministry officials to trace all the 2020 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) candidates who are yet to join Form One. The officials are also to follow up on and those who are expectant and ensure they continue with learning.

