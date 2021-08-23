Trace all students yet to join Form 1, Magoha directs officials

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has directed Ministry officials to trace all the 2020 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) candidates who are yet to join Form One. The officials are also to follow up on and those who are expectant and ensure they continue with learning.

Prof Magoha said President Uhuru Kenyatta's directive on 100 per cent transition to secondary school must be followed.

While leading a multi-sectoral door-to-door campaign in Jomvu Sub-County, Mombasa to trace the learners, Prof Magoha directed all Class Eight leavers, including those who are expectant, to go to school.

The CS said his ministry is collaborating with that of the Interior to trace the learners.

In Jomvu, some 690 learners are yet to join secondary school.

"Let the schools be full but don't give excuses. The transition rate is very poor, I am very disappointed. Don't listen to politicians; our work is to serve the government by ensuring all learners are in school. We want children from poor families to get scholarship," said the CS.

Scoffed at officials

He scoffed at education officials in Jomvu for failing to take the 690 learners to school.

"What have you been doing? How can all those learners be at home while the rest are going for half term (break)? We also want learners with lower marks to go to school. Covid-19 has affected many things. I know some parents relocated with their children but it is your duty to confirm whether the learners are in school," Prof Magoha told the education officials.

The CS urged the officials to collaborate with chiefs to mop up the learners including those who scored low marks.

"Uniform should not be a hindrance for our children not to go to school. We must give all the children the same opportunity we got," said the CS.

Kibera 100 per cent transition

Prof Magoha urged the education officials to replicate the Kibera 100 per cent transition rate exercise, where his ministry managed to trace all the learners and take them to school.

The minister urged politicians to give scholarships to deserving learners and not their relatives or their electorates.

The Jomvu National Government Constituency Development Fund officials were at pains to explain to the CS what the money has done to ensure learners are in school.

"We hope it's not the faceless children who were given scholarships. All the children are important to us. There's a child who got 394 marks. Why didn't you take him to school? Why did you have to wait for me?" asked the CS.